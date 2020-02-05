Plane catches fire after veering off runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen Airport

A Pegasus Airlines passenger jet flying in from the western city of İzmir veered off the runway after landing at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport Wednesday.

The plane’s fuselage broke in three and caught fire. The plane was carrying 177 passengers and six crew members. Firefighters and ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

Transportation Minister Cahit Turhan said that there were no fatalities but some passengers were injured. He said the accident was due to a "hard landing."

"Our teams are currently evacuating the passengers. There are no casualties so far, only injured ones," Turhan said.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said that 21 evacuees hospitalized for injuries.

Strong southwestern winds and rainfall have been battering the city for much of the day.

Prosecutors in capital Ankara launched an investigation into the incident. The airport has been temporarily closed to air traffic.