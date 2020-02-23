8 dead after magnitude 5.7 quake jolts Turkey-Iran border

Eight people died, five others were injured after an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck the Turkey-Iran border region, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said Sunday.

The quake had a depth of 5 kilometers (3.1 miles), according to EMSC. "Our rescue teams have been dispatched to the area. So far, we had no reports of damage or fatalities in the area, which is not a populated area in Iran's West Azarbaijan province," an Iranian official told state TV.

The West Azerbaijan Province borders Turkey and Iraq.

Soylu noted that Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) teams were dispatched to the earthquake-hit villages in Van to rescue people stuck under the rubble.

Most of the homes in the villages consist of mudbrick houses.

Teacher Ferhat Tulan in Gelenler village told broadcaster NTV that over half of the 80 homes in the area were destroyed after the quake, but no casualties have been reported so far. Gelenler is located across the Iranian border, the epicenter of the earthquake.

He noted that five or six people were dead in the nearby Özpınar village.