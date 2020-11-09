Turkey registered 2,576 more coronavirus patients over the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data released Monday.

The country's patient tally now stands at 396,831, the ministry said.

Another 2,047 patients recovered from the disease over the past day, raising the total to 340,286, while the death toll rose by 85 to hit 10,972.

An additional 145,411 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, bringing the total to over 15.27 million.

The figures showed that the number of patients in critical condition currently stands at 2,867, with 4.2% this week suffering from pneumonia.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed more than 1.25 million lives in 190 countries and regions since last December.

The U.S., India and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 50.5 million cases have been reported worldwide, with more than 33 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.