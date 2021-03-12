At least three people were killed and 21 others wounded in northwestern Turkey on Friday when a truck collided with numerous vehicles, officials said.

The fatal accident took place in the Kestel district of Bursa province when the truck crossed into the wrong lane.

According to initial reports, the truck's brakes failed, causing 15 to 20 vehicles to collide, Bursa Governor Yakup Canbolat told Anadolu Agency.

The injured have been transferred to a hospital, he said, adding that nine people are in critical condition.