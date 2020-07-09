Just as it was reeling from a deadly fireworks factory blast last Friday, another explosion hit northwestern Turkish province of Sakarya on Thursday.

Sakarya Governor Çetin Oktay Kaldırım said three soldiers were killed and six others were injured in the blast in a truck in Taşkısığı, a rural region home to quarries, a military base and a construction site for a section of a new highway.

Media outlets reported that the explosion took place when soldiers were carrying unexploded fireworks recovered from last week's blast for demolition in a quarry.