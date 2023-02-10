A 30-year-old man was rescued from the rubble in one of the residential compounds in Hatay's Antakya district Friday morning 100 hours after the disastrous earthquakes that struck Türkiye's southeastern region and its neighboring Syria on Monday.

While the rescue operation was underway for six people who are thought to be alive in "the 600 Evler Residential Complex" in Antakya, 30-year-old civil engineer Hikmet Yiğitbaş was rescued and transferred to the hospital owing to his injuries.

Meanwhile, search and rescue efforts continue in the Antakya district of Hatay, where two powerful earthquakes and over 1,500 aftershocks that occurred since then led to massive destruction, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The teams, that carried out search and rescue work in the residence where Yiğitbaş was rescued, determined that one person was alive with special sound detectors and thermal heat meters in the building which had completely collapsed while six people were thought to be alive in the partially demolished building next to it. The teams immediately started digging through the debris after receiving the information.

Yiğitbaş was found alive after 100 hours of being trapped although he endured few injuries. He was immediately rushed to the hospital in an ambulance for medical aid.

The teams continued to race against time to save the other six people trapped under the rubble.