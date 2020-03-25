At least 32 Turkish citizens living abroad have died so far due to the new coronavirus, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Wednesday.
The minister said the majority of the deceased lived in Europe and that some families requested the remains to be brought back home, but did not provide any additional details.
Speaking about evacuations, Çavuşoğlu said 2,721 Turkish students from eight countries were brought back on 11 flights.
“They have been placed in a 14-day quarantine in dorms in Samsun, Sakarya and Sivas provinces,” he said.
He said the ministry is also coordinating efforts to facilitate the return of foreign citizens to their homes.
Turkey has so far recorded 1,872 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, with a death toll at 44, according to the Health Ministry.
After emerging in Wuhan, China, last December, the virus has spread to at least 170 countries and regions. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared it a pandemic.
Out of more than 424,000 confirmed cases worldwide, the death toll now exceeds 18,900, while over 109,000 have recovered.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız. 6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation. Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.