A total of 36 irregular migrants were held in Turkey, security sources said on Tuesday.

Provincial gendarmerie forces in northwestern Kırklareli held 13 irregular migrants, including Iraqi, Palestinian and Afghan nationals, who had illegally entered Turkey, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In Tekirdağ, another northwestern province, nine irregular migrants – all Bangladeshi nationals – were held while traveling in taxis.

The taxi drivers were arrested for alleged human smuggling, the sources said.

Turkish forces also held 14 irregular migrants, including Palestinian, Afghan, Syrian, and Egyptian nationals, in the western Aydin province.

The migrants were referred to the provincial migration office.

Meanwhile, the Turkish coast guard rescued 120 asylum-seekers off the coast of Aydin and 39 others off the coast of the southwestern Muğla province.

They were pushed back by Greek coastal authorities.

Turkey's five Aegean provinces – Çanakkale, Balıkesir, Izmir, Muğla and Aydın – are prime spots for refugees leaving Turkey for the European Union, with Greek islands lying within sight of the Turkish coast.

In recent years, hundreds of thousands have made short but perilous journeys across the Aegean in a bid to reach northern and western Europe in search of a better life.

Hundreds of people have died at sea as a number of boats carrying refugees sank or capsized. The Turkish Coast Guard Command has rescued thousands of others.

Pushbacks are considered contrary to international refugee protection agreements, which say people should not be expelled or returned to a country where their life and safety might be in danger due to their race, religion, nationality or membership in a social or political group.