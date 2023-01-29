Four people were killed and another 24 injured after a passenger bus in Türkiye's central city of Kayseri rolled over early Sunday.

The incident took place at around 2 a.m. local time when the passenger bus bearing the 44 NK 222 number plate traveling on the Malatya-Istanbul route overturned in the Pınarbaşı district of Kayseri after the driver lost control of the vehicle due to snow and icy conditions. It is believed that the poor road conditions caused the vehicle to skid into a barrier and tumble over.

First responders, firefighters, the Türkiye Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), National Medical Rescue Teams (UMKE), gendarmerie and police teams were dispatched to the site of the crash.

Three people died at the scene, and one person was taken to the hospital and died there. Twenty-four injured passengers are still receiving treatment, with three people said to be in critical condition.

The bus driver M.K. was detained following the incident.