Five people were killed, two others were injured in an accident at a construction site in Türkiye's western Izmir province on Friday, an official said.

Izmir Governor Yavuz Selim Köşger tweeted that the deaths occurred during a tower extension of a building in the Bornova district.

A new hotel was being built at the site, reports said. Footage showed a crane dangling from the upper floors of a building.

Emergency crews were conducting search and rescue operations to find survivors and other people injured in the accident.

Izmir Public Prosecutor's office has launched an investigation regarding the incident, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ said Friday, as he extended his condolences to the families of those who died at the site.