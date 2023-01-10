An earthquake measuring 5.0 in magnitude occurred at 10.38 a.m. local time in the Aegean Sea.

According to the information on the website of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), the tremor's epicenter was the island of Lesbos.

The earthquake, which occurred 15.82 kilometers (9.83 miles) off the Ayvacık district of Çanakkale, took place at a depth of 14.95 kilometers.

The quake occurred after another one at 2 a.m. with a magnitude of 4.2 and a depth of 8.24 kilometers in the Aegean Sea, according to an AFAD report.

There were no reports of casualties or significant damage to property or buildings in the area.