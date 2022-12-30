At least seven people were killed in an explosion at a restaurant in Nazilli, a district of the western Turkish province of Aydın on Friday.

The province’s governor told Anadolu Agency (AA) that initial findings showed the explosion took place while the staff was replacing an empty gas cylinder used in the kitchen at around 3:30 p.m. He said four other people were injured in the blast.

Images from the scene showed the wreckage of a restaurant selling doner kebab on the ground floor of a multistory building whose facade was darkened with traces of the explosion.