Some 730,000 cubic meters of sludge was removed from Türkiye's Lake Van lake bed under the Basin Protection Action Plan and Implementation Program aimed at cleaning the mud from the bottom of the largest lake in Türkiye.

In line with the program, the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change plans to reduce the pollution caused by animal waste with the commissioning of the Van Central Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Lake Van, the world's largest soda lake and located in Türkiye's eastern Van province, has been registered as a “naturally protected, sustainable conservation and controlled area.” The latest development concerning the cleanliness of the lake will likely contribute to the better protection of the basin.

The United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) showcased Lake Van's mesmerizing beauty to the world in 2021 through an online photographic competition where the lake was also shortlisted as one of the two finalists. A fascinating ecosystem with its turquoise color, the lake hosts some 240 bird species, flamingos, and wide-head ducks among others every year.

The government and local organizations have worked persistently to prevent pollution from draining into the lake, the largest one in the country covering an area of ​​3,713 square kilometers (1,434 square miles).

The project, led by Van Metropolitan Municipality, is underway with 87 construction machines and 120 personnel. The first stage of the project focusing on mud removal on the Tusba coast has been completed, while the second stage of the project conducted between Van's Yüzüncü Yıl Üniversitesi (YYU) and 15 July Park Port and the third stage between the Yaşar Kemal Park and İpekyolu district are in the works.

Governor and Deputy Mayor of Van Metropolitan Municipality Ozan Balcı told Ihlas News Agency (IHA) that Lake Van is a wonder of the world.

"We inherited Lake Van from our ancestors and it is our most fundamental duty to leave it to future generations in the best possible way. We keep a very high awareness of environmental protection," Balcı said, noting that the Ministry of Environment has provided great support during the initiative.

"Currently, we continue to work at two points with 87 heavy-duty machines. We have completed one point in the bottom mud cleaning. When this work is finished completely, Lake Van will be much cleaner," he added.

Noting that Lake Van is also a habitat for fish species, Balci highlighted the value of the lake "rests in itself."

"With this (cleaning) work, we contribute to its natural and economic value. We also protect solid waste facilities in our district. These facilities will not pollute Lake Van as they will prevent the pollution of streams and creeks," he persisted.

Meanwhile, asserting that Lake Van must be protected at all costs, as its "an asset of the world and our country," Balcı also thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and first lady Emine Erdoğan, who encouraged the program and is recognized as a leader of the country’s major environmental campaigns.

The lake holds immense importance in the eastern region's economy, transportation, culture and tourism.