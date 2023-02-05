A passenger bus overturned in western Afyonkarahisar province early Sunday, killing eight people and injuring 35 others, according to authorities.

The passenger bus with a number plate 34 SD 7721 was traveling from Diyarbakır to Bodrum and overturned at the Karabedir, Dinar Haydarlı junction.

A large number of health, fire, Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and police teams were sent to the accident site.

The injured were taken to various hospitals in Afyonkarahisar and Isparta by 112 emergency health teams. Adem Kaya, 54, a passenger whose arm was broken in the accident, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that he got on the bus from Şanlıurfa and was going to Bodrum.

Claiming that the driver fell asleep causing the accident, Kaya said: "There was no icing on the road. I was half asleep at the time when I witnessed the bus flying off the road."