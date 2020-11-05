Turkey registered 2,311 more coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data released Thursday.

The country's overall tally now stands at 386,820, the ministry said.

Some 1,714 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the tally to 332,379, while the death toll rose by 81 to reach 10,639.

A total of 146,028 more COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, bringing the total to over 14.7 million.

The figures showed that the number of patients in critical condition currently stands at 2,564, with 4.7% this week suffering from pneumonia.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed more than 1.22 million lives in 190 countries and regions since last December.

The U.S., India and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 48.26 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 32 million, according to figures compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.