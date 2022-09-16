The Turkish government's foster family program, run by the Family and Social Services Ministry has so far helped nearly 9,000 children to find a home of their own.

The 8,750 children, under state protection, were placed with 7,248 foster families, according to the information obtained by the AA correspondent from the ministry.

The "Protective Family" is one of the programs implemented according to the ministry's "family-oriented social services" model, which aims for the healthy development of children in the family environment.

As part of the programs, the foster families share the responsibility of education, care and upbringing of children in need of protection with the state for various reasons. They also help them prepare for life in a family environment.

The foster family service, which started in 1961, became more effective with the "Volunteer Envoys in Community Development Project" launched on Dec. 19, 2012, under the auspices of first lady, Emine Erdoğan.

The program has helped more and more vulnerable children find homes. In 2002 it could place only 515 children in foster care, far less than the demand. Today, it has helped 8,746 children find a home with 7,248 foster families as of the end of August 2022.

The foster family consists of suitable families or persons who take the short or long-term responsibility for the education, care and upbringing of children, who cannot be cared for by their natural family for various reasons.

Anyone who meets the conditions specified in the relevant legislation and feels ready to serve for the benefit of a child, in cooperation with the institution can become a foster family.

In order to become a foster family, anyone other than a natural parent or guardian, who is legally obliged to take care of the child, who has the conditions to be a permanent resident in Turkey, has at least a primary school education can apply to become a foster family. They also have to be between the ages of 25-65 and have a regular income.

Opportunities for families, children

The state continues to provide support in many areas for the child and family placed in foster care.

In this context, a monthly fee is paid to foster families for each child for their care, education and upbringing expenses.

For children with special needs, the monthly care fee is increased by 50%.

It is ensured that one of the spouses from the foster families, who does not have social security for retirement, regardless of their spouse or relative, gets insurance coverage from the Social Security Institution (SGK) at a minimum wage amount. Once the payment documents are submitted, the premiums are added to the monthly payments.

Foster families are also supported through foster family training, in order to understand the unique and different needs of children in need of protection. The training aims to improve communication and ensure that children benefit from the service.

The families receive training on many subjects like basic parenting, child development, communication, adolescence, empowerment, as well as coping with stress, attachment, development, trauma and recovery.

Psycho-social support activities are also carried out by the provincial directorates in order to provide effective services for foster families and children.

After the children are placed in a foster family, they are visited every month in the first year and every three months from the second year for follow-up. In the follow-ups, the psycho-social development of the children and their attendance in education are evaluated.