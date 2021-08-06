Nine people were killed and 30 others were injured on Friday after a passenger bus crashed into a truck on the highway between Istanbul and Izmir.

The accident occurred in the early hours near Manisa, when the passenger bus rear-ended a stationary truck on the highway.

Six people died in the immediate aftermath of the accident with three more later succumbing to their injuries at the hospital. At least 30 others were also injured.

The bus was carrying 50 passengers and three crew members, the authorities said.