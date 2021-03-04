At least nine Turkish soldiers were killed and four others were injured in a military helicopter crash, Turkey's Defense Ministry said Thursday.
In a statement, the ministry said the AS532 Cougar helicopter took off from the eastern province of Bingöl at 1:55 p.m. and was en route to Bitlis province’s Tatvan district when it crashed.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW...
