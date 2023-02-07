Justice and Development (AK Party) Adıyaman deputy Yakup Taş lost his life during the 7.7 catastrophic earthquake that occurred in Türkiye's Kahramanmaraş province Monday morning claiming thousands of lives and causing massive destruction.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Tuesday announced that a three-month state of emergency had been declared in the 10 provinces hit the worst by the deadly earthquakes.

Adıyaman, which was one of the provinces where the most destruction was seen, left thousands of people dead or homeless.

On Tuesday, it was determined that AK Party's Taş lost his life during the earthquake. The announcement of his death came from the AK Party's Aydın deputy, Metin Yavuz, who shared the saddened news through his social media account.

"It was learned with immense grief that our AK Party Adıyaman deputy Yakup Taş passed away. May God have mercy on our deputy and all our earthquake martyrs. May they rest in heaven," Yavuz wrote on Twitter.