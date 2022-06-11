Two Algerian conjoined twins have been successfully separated by Turkish doctors in Istanbul, the hospital where the operation took place announced on Friday.

Chifaa and Safaa Kherkar, who were born 11 months and five days ago with conjoined heart membranes and livers, had a nine-hour surgery, Acibadem Atakent Hospital said in a statement.

The twins were brought to the hospital on Dec. 15, 2021, under the auspices of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The treatment of Chifaa and Safaa continues in the intensive care unit.