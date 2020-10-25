Massinissa Zegh traveled over 3,000 kilometers (1,864 miles) to Sinop, a quiet Black Sea city on the northern tip of Turkey. The Algerian veterinarian was so impressed with how well cared for the stray animals were at the shelters that he was inspired to open similar facilities in his own country.

Zegh learned that the animal care association was looking for volunteers on social media over a month ago and traveled to Turkey to volunteer at an animal shelter run by the Sinop Municipality. He works five days a week operating on and vaccinating sick animals. “This was a good opportunity for a vet who wants to develop himself. I have the pleasure of spending more time with animals and improved my professional experience. I have had a very good working environment here and worked with experienced vets,” he told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Claiming opportunities for vets are plenty in Turkey and how pleased he was to be in the country, Zegh said, “People love animals very much and stray animals are cared for deeply. Unfortunately, we don’t have as many shelters here in Algeria. When I return home, I will exert efforts to appeal for the opening of more shelters. Animals are not objects. They share the same world with humans. It is our humanitarian duty to protect a stray animal wherever it is in the world.”