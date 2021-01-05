Samples of the CoronaVac vaccine brought to Turkey's capital last week are still undergoing testing in Health Ministry labs for emergency use approval, the ministry said Tuesday.

The samples of the vaccine, developed by China's Sinovac Biotech, delivered on Dec. 30, 2020, are being tested in accordance with the routine quality control processes applied all over the world, the ministry said in a statement. Analyses are underway to check the expected quality, effectiveness and reliability of the vaccine when it is stored and applied under conditions defined by the company throughout its shelf life, the statement added.

If it passes at least 14-day-long tests, the vaccine will be put into use following an "Emergency Use Approval" by Turkey Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Institution (TITCK), according to the ministry. The institution's labs, known as the National Control Laboratories, are recognized and accredited by international equivalent institutions and organizations. All vaccines listed in the ministry's vaccination program, along with medical biological products, medicines, enteral nutrition products, medical foods, medical devices, biocidal products and cosmetics are tested in these labs.

Health care staff and nursing homes will be the first to receive the vaccines, according to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca. The vaccine will be administered by the Health Ministry's COVID-19 vaccine application units, which will be established in family health centers as well as in private and university hospitals, according to the Health Services Directorate. Those who want be vaccinated will apply to these units for an appointment.