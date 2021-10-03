A shelter set up by Arzu Akkoç, an animal lover living in the Turkish capital Ankara, has become the home for 170 dogs, and now the philanthropist is calling for help, be it financial support, pet supplies or just spending some time with the animals.

Akkoç, who has been involved in efforts to feed and help street animals for 19 years, retired in 2018 to devote her time to the animal rescue association she set up.

Through her “Patiko” association, she has helped build a six-decare (1.5-acre) special living area for animals in Ankara’s Etimesgut district.

In the center, animals who suffered torture are rehabilitated, walkers are provided to disabled animals and dogs who suffer from eyesight issues and other injuries are also treated.

A dog on a walker is seen at the shelter built by Patiko in Etimesgut, Ankara, Turkey, Oct. 3, 2021. (AA Photo)

The association also helps search and rescue efforts for lost animals.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Akkoç said that their association helps feed stray animals and that the area they set up is home to paralyzed, three-legged and visually impaired ones too.

Akkoç also said that they decided to set up the center to avoid increasingly expensive boarding houses, which her association used for two years to care for animals in need of medical attention.

The animal lover also said that the amount of financial support to the association is not at a sufficient level.

“We rented this area last year, and our rent now stands at 6,000 liras ($677). We now have 170 dogs,” she said.

“We have a lot of dogs which have nowhere to go, which we couldn’t release to the nature after their treatment and which are in need of permanent homes,” Akkoç added.

Animal lover Arzu Akkoç poses for a photo at the shelter built by her association Patiko in Etimesgut, Ankara, Turkey, Oct. 3, 2021. (AA Photo)

“Re-homing has come to a halt, and there is no food support anymore. We are trying to find donations. If we can’t, then we pay ourselves and try to pay the loans we have withdrawn from the banks too. We are also trying to find foster families too,” she underlined.

“We tend to have a lot of debt to the vets. We need 15 kilos (33 pounds) of pet food every day,” Akkoç said.

“Take some pet food, come here and spend some time. We are a few people and we cannot afford everything,” she added.

“Those animals are always hungry for love. If you cannot bring pet food, bring your love.”