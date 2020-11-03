Rescue teams saved another baby from the rubble 91 hours after a magnitude 6.6 earthquake shook in Turkey’s Izmir province, as the death toll from the deadly quake surpassed 100.
Four-year-old Ayda Gezgin was saved after rescue teams heard her screams under the rubble in Izmir's Bayraklı district.
Nusret Aksoy, a rescue worker from Istanbul's Kadıköy District Municipality, told reporters that the little girl was found in the kitchen, stuck in the triangle of life in front of the dishwasher.
He said Gezgin was conscious at the time of her rescue.
