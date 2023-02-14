Several buildings tumbled to the ground during the two devastating earthquakes that hit Türkiye's southeastern Monday. The historical Greek Orthodox Church in Antakya was one of them.

The church foundation board's chairperson, Fadi Hurigil, recently shared a message regarding the church's current status.

"Antakya was not an ordinary city. It is an ancient city whose history and cultural heritage dating back to 300 B.C. is still alive today. It is the queen of the east. The place where Saint Peter and Saint Paul wrote the teachings of Jesus. A holy city where believers were first given the name 'Christian,'" he explained.

Fadi Hurigil, the foundation board chairperson of the Greek Orthodox Church in Antakya, Türkiye, Feb. 14, 2023. (DHA Photo)

"This city of peace, friendship and brotherhood, where people from three divine religions live together, sets an example for all humanity. It is also the city where three of the region's four largest earthquakes hit the hardest. About 260,000 people lost their lives in a 7.5 magnitude earthquake in A.D. 115. Another 250,000 people died in A.D. 525. One-third of Antakya was destroyed in the last great earthquake in 1872," he added.

"Unfortunately, our Greek Orthodox Church, one of the most prominent 10 churches in our country, was destroyed once again. The historical city, which suffered from devastating earthquakes dozens of times in history, was rebuilt each time. Just as our ancestors rebuilt this holy city and our church in the past, we shall do the same, rising from our ashes. Antakya will rise again," he said.