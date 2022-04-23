Anıtkabir, the final resting place of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic, was flooded by visitors on the occasion of April 23 National Sovereignty and Children's Day.

Anıtkabir was opened to the public after the official ceremonies attended by the Minister of National Education Mahmut Özer, students, and state officials chaired by the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Şentop.

Citizens of all ages, waiting at the entrance of the Mediterranean and Anatolian gates of Anıtkabir, stood before Atatürk with posters and Turkish flags.

It is seen that some of the visitors, who left the flowers in Atatürk's mausoleum, took a moment of silence and some read prayers.

The visitors, who watched the ceremony held by the soldiers during the changing of the guard with interest, took souvenir photos at the ceremony square.

Nuri Güven, a farmer who visited Anıtkabir with his wife Ayşe Güven, said that they came to Ankara yesterday and they came to Anıtkabir in the early hours of the morning to visit Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

Ceyda Avcı, a retired kindergarten teacher, also said that she came to visit Anıtkabir with her granddaughter Timur Onur and celebrated April 23 National Sovereignty and Children's Day. Expressing that she wanted to instill the love of Atatürk in her grandchildren, Avcı said that they would continue to follow in Atatürk's footsteps depending on his principles and reforms.

Mustafa Doruk Odabaşı, a primary school student who came to visit Anıtkabir with his family from Kocaeli, also expressed that April 23 is a very special day and thanked Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk for gifting this day to children.