Azerbaijan dispatched a team of 370 people to assist rescue operations in Türkiye after a major earthquake struck the country, leading to the collapse of dozens of buildings and deaths.

Azerbaijan sends a search and rescue team of 370 people to the earthquake-affected areas to contribute to the works of AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Authority) and other teams,” the communications directorate said Monday.

Türkiye’s disaster agency said at least 384 people had been killed and 2,323 injured as authorities scrambled rescue teams and supply aircraft to the affected area while declaring a "level 4 alarm" that calls for international assistance.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by telephone with the governors of eight affected provinces to gather information on the situation and rescue efforts, his office said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev sent a message of condolence to Erdoğan.

Saying that Baku was ready for “all kinds of help,” Aliyev said: “We are deeply saddened by the news of the loss of life and destruction as a result of the severe earthquake that occurred in Kahramanmaraş and felt in many parts of brotherly Türkiye.”