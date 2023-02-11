An Azerbaijani citizen named Server Beşirli who won millions of hearts with his heart-touching photograph in which he could be seen rushing to help the earthquake victims in his car with a Turkish flag on top, continues to look for ways to help deliver aid to the region.

His actions speak volumes about his endearment of the Turkish nation.

The photograph, where the man can be seen driving his decrepit 1981 model car loaded with several mattresses on the roof, bags of clothing and boxes on the open trunk, made the rounds on social media.

Living in a shack himself, Beşirli loaded all he had into his car and drove to deliver the aid to a special center created for the aid collection in the capital Baku.

"I was devastated to hear the disaster that struck our brother country Türkiye in early hours," Beşirli said, speaking to Daily Sabah. "(Me and my whole family) were shocked. (In the morning) we got together with relatives and looked for ways to help our brothers in Türkiye."

Beşirli stated that they collected blankets and clothes to keep warm from several houses including from his home, his father's, aunt's and cousin's homes, and loaded into the car and set out for the aid collection center.

"They took a photo of (the car) on the way. I don't know who did. After I delivered the aid and returned, I heard everyone was talking about me," he said.

Beşirli noted that the next morning they collected money for food aid to Türkiye.