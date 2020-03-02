Shipping businesses affected by Turkey’s border closures with Iran and Iraq, due to coronavirus risk, have come up with solutions to circumvent risky areas and continue trade between the countries.

Turkey is among the few countries in its immediate region yet to see any coronavirus cases, which have killed 66 people in its eastern neighbor Iran. The risk, however, remains too high, forcing the country to cut flights to virus-hit countries and shut down borders.

Meanwhile, the Trade Ministry has found a solution for exporters and importers hit by the new coronavirus crisis. It will require trucks to change trailers at the borders where Turkish drivers will take over from Irani or Iraqi drivers. A buffer zone will be set up on the borders where the shipping containers and trailers will be changed with new ones. Health Ministry crews will then accompany drivers and trucks, which will be disinfected. Drivers will also be required to wear protective gear.

The customs gate with Iran is only open for Turkish nationals and vehicles registered in Turkey, with records of visits to Iran, under the supervision of Health Ministry staff. Iranian nationals and citizens of third countries are allowed to leave Turkey via those border crossings once. Turkish trucks carrying exports are not allowed into both countries.

Fatih Şener, an official from Turkey’s Association of International Freight Forwarders, told the Turkish language daily, Hürriyet, that they send 1,500 trucks to Iraq daily and receive 1,500. “There is also a humanitarian aspect of this business. Both Iraq and Iran have limited means to obtain the goods they receive from Turkey from elsewhere.”

Şener added that they sought to eliminate any contact between trucks and drivers coming to Turkey and heading to Iraq and Iran.