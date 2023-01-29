Bosnian nationals who received a university education in Türkiye and graduated to become teachers, engineers and dentists, among other professions, shared their experiences and thoughts regarding their student days and noted they see themselves as being "privileged" for the opportunity to study in various institutions across the country.

Zenica-Doboj Canton's Economy Minister Samir Sibonjic, dentists Merremia Suljkanovic-Bunjo and Aida Kesmer, and businessperson Samir Vildic touched upon their years spent in Türkiye and talked of the common culture, traditions that bond the two countries, and the education systems which affected their decision-making processes when the university entrance days approached.

Samir Sibonjic, an Istanbul University Faculty of Medical Sciences graduate, noted that apart from education opportunities, Türkiye offers a lot in lifestyle, that the students from Bosnia-Herzegovina who are interested in studying there should be aware that they will receive their education in a ''culture similar to our culture'' but that they will learn to quickly adjust and learn the discipline that is less critical in Bosnia.

Pointing out that the students studying in Türkiye make progress when it comes to personal decision-making he explained: "Young people far away from their families can make their own decisions and reach their goals independently. Personally, this experience has added great results to my business life. After opening my own company, I devoted myself to my work by making independent decisions, and today I am the regional minister of Economy."

Sibonjic stated that the education system in Türkiye works in a very high-quality and organized way and that there are many dormitories and campuses in all cities. Underlining that knowing Turkish is a privilege, he also said that many people who returned to Bosnia-Herzegovina after studying in Türkiye opened their own companies and found jobs in good institutions and companies.

Merima Suljkanovic-Bunjo, who graduated from Istanbul University Faculty of Dentistry and Aida Kesmer, a graduate from Hacettepe University Faculty of Dentistry, are among the group sharing their experiences with Anadolu Agency (AA).

Stating that she feels proud to study at Istanbul University, Suljkanovic-Bunjo said, "In addition to my professional progress, I recognized Turkish culture and traditions, and I even recognized the culture of students from other countries in Istanbul, and I think, that thanks to this, I became rich."

Suljkanovic-Bunjo, who decided to return to her homeland after completing her university education, said that after working in many different fields she is now working in one of the leading dental clinics in the capital Sarajevo.

Pointing out that she did not break her connections with Türkiye, Suljkanovic-Bunjo said she spent the best period of her life in Istanbul.

Aida Kesmer, on the other hand, said that she felt like she was in her own rather than a foreign country for years, stating, "Türkiye is one of the rare countries that offer many different opportunities.''

Kesmer said that the approach of the Turkish people to the students from Bosnia-Herzegovina is perfect. "When you say that you are from Bosnia-Herzegovina, you feel that they love you more. They do everything to support it, which makes you feel privileged," she said.

Born in the city of Kalesija in the northeast of Bosnia-Herzegovina, another Bosnian national, Samir Vildic, said that he went to Türkiye to continue his education at the age of 13. After completing his high school education, Vildic graduated from Uludağ University Faculty of Theology and then completed his master's degree and doctorate at the same university.

Stating that it is a great advantage to study in Türkiye, Vildic said, "Türkiye taught us that we are valuable and useful individuals in our countries, as well as educated us."

He stated that he is currently a manager in a company aiming to attract investment to Bosnia-Herzegovina. The company has offices and representatives in Türkiye, Serbia, Croatia, Iran, India and China, and German and Northern Macedonian offices will be opened soon.

In addition, as the director of the Turkish brand that represents auto maintenance and carpet cleaning products in the Balkan region and Europe, he said that he sees education in Türkiye as beneficial to one's professional life.