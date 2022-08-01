An 83-year-old British tourist has been reported missing after he disappeared during a visit to the ancient city of Side in the southern Turkish province of Antalya on Sunday. Ron Plunkett’s wife and daughter, who accompanied him during a tour of Side, alerted authorities.
Police and gendarmerie forces launched an investigation into the incident.
Plunkett was vacationing in Antalya and had left a hotel in the province’s Manavgat district with his family for Side. He briefly left them, saying he would go to bathroom. When he did not return, the family checked the bathrooms and could not find him. Checking footage from nearby security cameras, authorities discovered Plunkett was headed to the D-400 highway. A search is underway.
The elderly man’s granddaughter Olivia made an appeal for help on social media. “He was last seen in Kumköy at 6 p.m. (on Sunday) so he’s walked quite a way out of Side. My dad has been searching since 4 this morning, done all the beaches. We are all so worried about him as he is elderly and will be confused and this is very unusual for him. If you know anyone on holiday in Turkey around the Antalya area, please tag them in this (post) and help get our granddad home safe,” she said.
