Two calves showed up on the doorstep of Ibrahim Özbey’s veterinary clinic on World Animal Day on Oct. 4. To the cows' chagrin, the clinic in Selim district of Kars province was closed, but the footage of the animals standing at the door has gone viral on social media.

It seems the two were drawn to a picture of a cow on the clinic's sign, but it remains unknown where the calves came from and what health issues they were experiencing. Thankfully, it did not seem to be an emergency as the duo moved on after a while.