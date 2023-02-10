The Tosya district in Kastamonu, home to 30% of Türkiye's door production, is currently undertaking an arduous task of preparing coffins and arranging firewood for earthquake victims after the deadly catastrophe hit the southeastern region of the country.

The Chamber of Carpenters in Tosya, led by its President Salim Karabıyıkoğlu, has halted door production and is focusing on making 2,000 coffins to be dispatched to the earthquake-affected zone.

The decision came after the death toll increased following the catastrophic earthquakes in the country's history.

Rescue operations continue in full swing after the earthquakes that affected 10 provinces claiming several lives and massive devastation. Citizens from all walks of life continue to help the earthquake-affected zone in every way possible.

The pile of wooden coffins produced by carpenters in Kastamonu for the people who perished in the devastating earthquake that hit southern Türkiye, Feb. 10, 2023. (IHA Photo)

Coffin production was initiated by Karabıyıkoğlu and the carpenters operating in the district under the coordination of the chamber management. In addition, the Chamber of Carpenters sent six truckloads of firewood to the earthquake-affected zone in the last two days.

Highlighting that all carpenter tradespeople have halted their production and started making coffins for the burials of citizens who lost their lives in the earthquake-affected zone, Karabıyıkoğlu said: "We are facing a devastating disaster. Our state along with our volunteer citizens is working devotedly in the earthquake region. Unfortunately, the number of our citizens who died in the earthquake-affected area is increasing rapidly. At our chamber, we thought about what we can do and called all our carpenter tradespeople for the most important need of the hour – firewood and coffin – and sent six trucks of firewood to the earthquake region in the first shipment."

"Today, 300 carpenters in our district left their daily work and started making 1,000 coffins. Likewise, we will be sending 2,000 coffins to the earthquake-affected zone by tomorrow evening. May Allah give a quick recovery to our injured citizens! May AFAD and our volunteers working for the rescue have strength and endurance," he prayed.