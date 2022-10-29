Republic Day celebrations and ceremonies are being conducted throughout Türkiye – from Thrace to the far reaches of the country's east, from the northern Black Sea region to southern Hatay, and Ankara and Istanbul. People from all 81 provinces came out in force to celebrate in a festive air.

In Ankara, state officials headed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited Anıtkabir on the occasion of the Oct. 29 Republic Day and the 99th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Türkiye. Speaker of Parliament Mustafa Şentop, Vice President Fuat Oktay, Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chairperson Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairperson Devlet Bahçeli, Good Party (IP) Chairperson Meral Akşener, members of the Cabinet, heads of high judicial organs, Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler and force commanders also participated.

Ceremonies were held in the cities of Edirne, Kırklarelli and Tekirdağ in Thrace; Bursa, Eskişehir, Balıkesir, Çanakkale, Kütahya, Bilecik, Yalova, Sakarya, Düzce, Bolu, Karabük, Izmir, Zonguldak and Kocaeli in the west; Bartın, Erzurum, Ardahan, Tunceli, Erzincan, Kars, Ağrı, Şırnak, Elazığ, Batman and Iğdır in the east; Antalya, Muğla, Burdur, Isparta, Adana and Mersin along the Meditteranean; Hatay, Osmaniye, Bingöl, Siirt, Mardin, Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa, Kahramanmaraş, Malatya, Adıyaman, Kilis and Diyarbakır in the southeast; Samsun, Tokat, Çorum, Kastamonu and Çankırı in and around the Black Sea region; and Nevşehir, Kırşehir, Yozgat, Niğde, Sivas, Kırıkkale, Konya and Kayseri in central Anatolia to name only a few.

Ceremonies were also held overseas in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). A wreath-laying ceremony at the Atatürk Monument was held in the capital Lefkoşa (Nicosia). TRNC President Ersin Tatar, President of the Assembly of the Republic Zorlu Töre, Türkiye's Ambassador to Lefkoşa Ali Murat Başçeri, ministers, deputies, military officials, presidents and representatives of various political parties and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), Cyprus Turkish Peace Forces Commander Maj. Gen.Sezai Öztürk, Security Forces Commander Maj. Gen. Zorlu Topaloğlu and other officials and citizens attended.

Following the moment of silence, the flags were hoisted to the accompaniment of the national anthem. Republic Day celebrations will continue throughout the day with various activities throughout Turkish Cyprus.

In Gaziantep, Governor Davut Gül, 5th Armored Brigade Commander Brig. Gen. Hacı Ali Osma, Deputy Mayor of Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality Mehmet Berk laid wreaths at the Atatürk Monument in the July 15 Democracy Square. The ceremony was also attended by dignitaries from several political parties, NGOs and citizens.

In the ceremony in Edirne, Governor Kürşat Kırbıyık stated in his speech that while remembering the past, history illuminates the way to the future. Stressing that history should be understood well, Kırbıyık said: "The purpose of celebrating Republic Day, Aug. 30 Victory Day and May 19 is not just to memorize what happened in those days. The main purpose is to learn what to do when we face difficulties tomorrow."

Kırbıyık highlighted that the republic was founded with a great struggle. He stressed that it is necessary to make an effort to carry the legacy of the past to higher places and hand it over to future generations. After Kırbıyık's speech, students' poems indicating the meaning and importance of the day were read and the ceremony continued with a folk dance performance. Students who won prizes in poetry, painting and essay competitions organized on the occasion of Republic Day were given gifts.

In Çanakkale, Governor Ilhami Aktaş said in his speech that, "We have reached this point (in Türkiye's history) thanks to the achievements of the republic. Türkiye has become an important power and actor in the region today. With the policies we have developed in the field of national defense and our effectiveness in foreign policies, under the leadership of our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, we are proud that the Republic of Türkiye regained its former power in our region." Afterward, poems were recited by students.

Republic Day in Kırıkkale was celebrated with a ceremony held on Fevzi Çakmak Street. A cortege parade was held as part of the program, Kırıkkale, Türkiye, Oct. 29, 2022. (AA Photo)

In Kırklarelli, in the Thrace region, Governor Birol Ekici said in his speech at the ceremony: "Our enemies, who came together at the beginning of the last century, thought that they could erase us from this geography, but by the great Turkish nation – who never accepted captivity throughout history – despite being in great poverty, heavily defeated them in the War of Independence, under the leadership of Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. This victory was crowned with the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye."

Similar ceremonies with official speeches, remembrances of the sacrifices by all segments of the Turkish nation including women and children in history, minutes of silence, folk dancing and poem recitations by children were held throughout the country. Celebrations will continue tomorrow in some regions.