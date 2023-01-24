Türkiye's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources announced Tuesday that 10 Turkish students would be included in the International Nuclear Energy Engineering and Management Master's Program (TUNEM) at China's Tsinghua University as part of the country's initiative to develop human resources in the field of nuclear energy.

The statement issued by the ministry said within the framework of the "Cooperation Agreement on the Use of Nuclear Energy for Peaceful Purposes" signed between Türkiye and China in 2012, 10 students from Türkiye will be selected for student sending programs to China for the 2023-2024 academic year.

The TUNEM program, which has been continuing for six years at Tsinghua University, aims to raise names that will have ''a say in the field of nuclear energy in Türkiye in the future.''

The ministry also noted that the stated program is coordinated by Türkiye Nuclear Energy Inc. (TÜNAŞ), sharing it will be conducted entirely in English and will last for two years including lectures, internships and thesis processes.

''Graduates of engineering, physics or chemistry from universities or students who will graduate until July 2023 can apply to the program. The grade-point average must be at least 2.5," the statement noted.

Pointing out that the expenses of the students who are entitled to participate in the program will be covered by Türkiye and China, the ministry provided further details as follows: "The applicants who will be exempt from tuition fees for two years within the framework of the program and will not be charged the application fee either. The students entitled to accommodation and health insurance will receive a monthly scholarship of 4,500 yuan (approximately TL12,000), round-trip flight tickets and Chinese language courses.''