Turkey’s Presidential Communications Directorate presented hygiene kits to press members as part of the country’s efficient fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The hygiene kits delivered to press members include various items including thermometer, masks, gloves and disinfectant products. Also, a booklet on Turkey’s comprehensive fight against the coronavirus was included in the kit.

Press members who have press credentials received their gifts and expressed their gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and the Communications Directorate through their social media accounts.

Since first appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The U.S., Russia, Brazil, and several European countries are currently the hardest hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed over 357,700 people worldwide, with more than 5.92 million confirmed cases, while recoveries surpassed 2.38 million, according to figures compiled by the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University.

On Thursday, Turkey confirmed 160,979 cases, while recoveries surpassed 124,000. The virus has killed nearly 4,500 people so far, according to the Health Ministry data.

During the process, Turkey’s efficient campaign and global solidarity efforts against the coronavirus have gained worldwide appreciation.

Turkey, so far, has evacuated 75,000 citizens from 126 different countries amid the coronavirus lockdown, Erdoğan said Thursday.

"Turkey responded to calls for help from 100 out of 135 countries that asked for help against COVID-19," he added.