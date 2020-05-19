Nearly 500,000 convicts who had short-term prison sentences or were unable to pay punitive fines completed their terms in public services, contributing TL 1.62 billion ($240 million) to the economy in four and a half years.

According to the data compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) from the probation department of the Justice Ministry, 473,409 convicts worked in public services in cleaning, maintenance and various other areas between January 2016 and May 2020 under the supervision of the probation directorates.

While the convicts gained new professional skills in the related fields, they also contributed to the economy.

Currently, 141,970 convicts are working in public services. They are employed in cleaning, repair work in public buildings, park and garden maintenance, tree planting and street cleaning, as well as tasks in libraries and nursing homes. Some convicts also work on audiobook applications prepared for visually impaired people.