The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Turkey increased by 2,786 to 20,921, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced Friday.

Speaking after a meeting of ministry’s Coronavirus Science Board, Koca also said 69 patients have died in the last 24 hours, bringing Turkey's total virus death toll to 425.

"1,250 patients are in intensive care, 484 recovered," Koca said, adding that mobility of the youth must be curbed to prevent further spread of the disease.

"Science Council has advised President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to adopt stricter measures to curb mobility; soon to be announced by the president himself," he stated.

Turkey has taken a series of measures to try to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, from closing schools, quarantining around 50 towns and areas and imposing a 24-hour curfew for people 65 or older.

The country rolls out a new measure almost daily. Governorates were tasked by the government with taking measures specific to every province, from limiting entry to cities to expanding social distancing rules.

Turkey, however, came short of declaring a full nationwide lockdown.