The coronavirus pandemic will be regarded as a "turning point" in mankind's history, said Kerem Kınık, the head of the Turkish Red Crescent, Thursday.

All national organizations have been affected by the pandemic in an unprecedented "global health issue," Kınık told in a videoconference with over 50 top European International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) officials.

The crisis also proves that all human beings are dependent on each other, and "global solidarity" is needed to deal with the pandemic, Kınık said.

He informed the group about the Turkish Red Crescent's activities and said other countries suffering from the disease must similarly take necessary steps.

The virus has spread to 184 countries, infecting more than 1.5 million people since it first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

There have been more than 90,000 deaths and more than 350,000 recoveries worldwide.