Turkey saw 772 more patients recovering from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of recoveries to 235,569.

The country also confirmed 1,203 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the tally to 255,723, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a tweet, adding that the number of new patients is lower than yesterday.

Meanwhile, the death toll reached 6,080 as 22 more people lost their lives.

Healthcare professionals did 92,227 tests to diagnose the virus over the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to more than 6.15 million.

"The number of recovered patients is less than new patients. The increase in the number of patients in severe condition continues," he added.

Only treating patients is not a successful way to fight a pandemic, he said, stressing preventing the virus' transmission is key.

"The great fight against the pandemic can be waged only with measures. Let's take measures to defeat the coronavirus," he said.

Social distancing, maintaining hygiene, and wearing masks are among the top measures officials have stressed.

Since it originated in China last December, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 795,000 lives in 188 countries and regions.

The U.S., Brazil, India, and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 22.77 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries at nearly 14.6 million, according to figures compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.