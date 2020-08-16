Turkey on Sunday confirmed 997 coronavirus recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to date to nearly 231,000, according to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

"Our number of new diagnoses is less than yesterday," Koca said on Twitter, sharing Health Ministry data.

"Out of our total number of cases so far, 12,366 people are still patients with active cases. Thus, they have the potential to spread the virus. These people and their contacts are in isolation," he said.

Koca stressed that if people follow the measures against the pandemic and protect themselves from the risk, the country will achieve better results faster.

Turkey reported 1,192 additional cases of COVID-19 over the past day, raising the tally to 249,309, the data showed.

The death toll climbed to 5,974 after 19 more people died since Saturday.

Health care professionals conducted 65,956 tests for the disease over the past day, raising the tally to over 5.72 million.

Since originating in China last December, the coronavirus has claimed over 771,800 lives in 188 countries and regions.

The U.S., Brazil, India and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries in the world.

Over 21.52 million virus cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 13.52 million, according to figures compiled by the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University.