Syrian infant Mahmoud el-Ali from Idlib, northern Syria, won the battle for life thanks to the altruistic efforts of Turkish doctors.

Mahmoud, who started to suffer from shortness of breath and cyanosis immediately after birth, was brought to Mustafa Kemal University Training and Research Hospital in the southern province of Hatay two months ago.

An initial examination by Dr. Nuh Yılmaz showed the infant's health situation was critical, as his heart was not functioning properly, and his body was not able to get sufficient oxygen. After an angiography, Yılmaz placed a stent in the infant's heart as part of the treatment. After Mahmoud started to recover, averting the life-threatening risk, he was taken to the hospital's intensive care unit for infants.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) on Thursday, Yılmaz expressed happiness over Mahmoud's recovery and praised the Turkish health system's capabilities.