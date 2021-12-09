A new regulation that came into force on Dec. 7 gives owners of several breeds classified as "dangerous" one month to neuter and register them with authorities.

American Staffordshire Terrier and American Bully breeds were determined as "dangerous animals" in addition to American Pitbull Terrier, Dogo Argentino, Fila Brasileiro, Japanese Tosa breeds, stated a circular signed by Turkey's Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli.

According to the circular, these animal breeds cannot be walked around without a registration document, muzzle or leash, and they cannot be brought into crowded places, children's playgrounds and parks.

Those who violate the regulation will be fined TL 11,000 ($797) and in case of repeated violations of the prohibition, the animals will be confiscated and taken to the animal care home by the nearest municipality.

"It is reiterated that Law No. 7332 on the Amending the Animal Protection Law and the Turkish Penal Code entered into force by being published in the Official Gazette on July 14, 2021," according to the ministry's written statement. As per the law, it is forbidden to produce, own, adopt, house, feed, barter, display, gift, enter, sell or advertise animals determined to be dangerous.

"With the circular, dangerous breeds owned before July 14, 2021, will be able to stay with their owners, provided that they are sterilized and registered before Jan. 14, 2022," clarified the ministry, emphasizing that these breeds should be sterilized and marked with a microchip in veterinary clinics by the deadline.

According to the new regulation, owners should also apply to provincial or district agriculture directorates to be registered in the PETVET system with a document about sterilization. Otherwise, administrative sanctions will be imposed on the pet owners.