Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Wednesday that the death rate of coronavirus patients in intensive care units has fallen from 58% to 10%.

He added that Turkey has 5,849 filiation units currently on duty, these units have detected 468,390 people in the contact chain of COVID-19 patients.

"This success does not mean that we will give up on measures but cling to them instead. We will continue measures throughout this month," he said in a press conference.

A total of 7,428 health workers have been infected, he added.

Turkey’s coronavirus death toll stands at 2,992. The number of patients in intensive care, as well as those intubated, also maintained a downward trend. Also, the country saw recovery figures hit another record high of 5,018 on Tuesday, bringing total recoveries to 38,809, with more than a third of all cases testing positive.