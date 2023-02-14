The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday said Türkiye's twin quake disaster is Europe's worst natural disaster of this century. The 7.7 magnitude earthquake, followed by a 7.6 magnitude major aftershock, on Feb. 6 has now killed more than 35,000 people in Türkiye and neighboring Syria.

"We are witnessing the worst natural disaster in the WHO European region since a century, and we are still learning about its magnitude," Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, told a press conference.

The WHO's European Region comprises 53 countries, including Türkiye. Syria is a member of the WHO's neighboring Eastern Mediterranean region.

Kluge also said the health body had initiated the largest deployment of emergency medical teams in the 75-year history of the WHO European region. He noted, "22 emergency medical teams have arrived in Türkiye so far," adding they would integrate into "Türkiye's ongoing health response."

The confirmed death toll following the earthquake stands at 35,331, as officials and medics said 31,643 people of the fatalities being in Türkiye and at least 3,688 in Syria. The toll has barely changed in Syria for several days and is expected to rise.

"The needs are huge, increasing by the hour. Some 26 million people across both countries need humanitarian assistance," Kluge underlined.