The death toll from Monday's major earthquakes have now surpassed 20,000, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced late Friday.

Koca told reporters that 20,213 people are confirmed to have lost their lives in the recent disasters, while 80,052 others were injured.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaraş province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, also including Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Şanlıurfa.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the span of nine hours, with Syria's death toll nearing 3,400.