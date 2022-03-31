A Turkish journalist and his brother were victims of a daytime attack in the northern Dutch city of Zwolle on Wednesday, media outlets reported. The two victims, identified as H.T. and his brother A.T., were killed after a gunman opened fire in a McDonald's restaurant.

Witnesses told local broadcaster RTL Oost the men were having a meal when the gunman walked into the restaurant and fired shots at them in an apparent "targeted" attack. "The man first ordered a meal and sat at a table across from the two victims before shooting," RTL Oost added. "There was massive panic among the customers who all tried to flee outside," the broadcaster said. The assailant then fled. Police and ambulances rushed to the scene where rescue workers tried to resuscitate one of the wounded victims, who later died.

Police said they were looking for witnesses and the search for the gunman continued. They did not give details for a possible motive or the identities of the two victims. Turkish media reported that H.T. was running a news website based in Zwolle while A.T. was a businessperson.

Video images from the scene showed the area cordoned off with police tape while a helicopter circled overhead. Shocked bystanders and relatives of the victims could also be seen consoling each other.