A tradition inherited from his home country made Yusuf Corten a “local hero” in New Zealand. The owner of a restaurant in the city of Nelson introduced the “bread on the hook” custom of Turkish businesses to locals, adding his own twist with “kebab on the hook,” offering free dishes to those in need.

Kiwibank, the country’s biggest lender, included Corten on its list of local hero medallists who made positive differences in the community. Through his Kebab Kitchen, Corten provides free meals to people in need. “It was his own personal experience with hunger growing up as a child in Turkey that ignited his desire to keep others free from going hungry,” the website of awards said in a statement.

“Bread on the hook” refers to the tradition upheld by Turkish bakery shops in which they put free loaves of bread on hooks for people who cannot afford it. Customers usually pay extra cash to “buy” at least one loaf and people in need later can take as many loaves as they need without questions.

Corten moved to New Zealand about a decade ago. He lost his wife last year and in her memory, he started donating a meal to 10 needy families every Friday. Corten says he went through economic hardships and started giving away what he had “to thank for the wealth he accumulated.” Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) on Saturday, Corten said Allah gave him “this blessing” and “thus, I have to share it.” “I was thinking of a way to help people in need and my wife suggested checking Facebook posts to find people in need. So, I did it,” said Corten, who became a regular contributor five years ago to the “Pay It Forward, Nelson” Facebook page, offering meals to those in need. He also put up a sign outside his restaurant inviting people who cannot afford a meal to come in for free meals. “This is something I learned from my mother, from my family. My mother used to leave a can of water on the garden wall of our home in Türkiye so that passersby can drink if they had no water. I am simply doing what our ancestors, what Ottomans did though this is viewed as a great act of kindness here,” he said.

Nelson was affected by severe floods earlier this year and Corten stepped in to help the affected, keeping his restaurant open outside normal hours so that people can find shelter.

“I received this award by mail, right on my birthday. I was surprised and proud. This is the greatest legacy I can give to my daughter,” he said.