The Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) will support young students who are members of the Turkish diaspora. The scholarship program is for both high school graduates and university graduate students in the humanities and social sciences fields.

The YTB on Tuesday announced a new scholarship program intended to support the Turkish diaspora and reward successful youth.

“Scholarships will contribute to the academic development of the Turkish diaspora, encourage their achievements and a play role in gaining familiarity with the Turkish language and culture,” the YTB said in a statement.

A new program called "Teaching Turkish to Turkish Children Living Abroad" was initiated to teach the Turkish language to Turkish citizens younger than 40 years old and those holding Turkish blue cards and dual citizenship, the YTB said.

Moreover, another program was also announced to reward successful high school graduates of the Turkish diaspora.

Additionally, successful Turkish citizens and blue card holders with master's and doctoral degrees will be supported through the Fuat Sezgin Achievement Awards. Moreover, the graduate students of the diaspora in the fields of international relations, cultural studies, history, pedagogy, sociology, law and migration studies will be given thesis/dissertation grants.

The YTB also launched a scholarship program to encourage diaspora youth to study in the fields of family and social counseling. For this program, they must apply by May 20.

For all other scholarship programs, the announced application deadline is Aug. 15.

Interested parties can find more information about the scholarships on the YTB’s webpage and from there apply for scholarship programs.