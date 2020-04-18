The Turkish community in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, has provided aid to health workers, security personnel, disabled, orphans and families in need amid the country’s struggle against the coronavirus outbreak.

According to information obtained by an Anadolu Agency (AA) reporter, voluntary activities were launched with cooperation between public and private sectors for people who face economic drawbacks in the capital.

In coordination with Turkey's Ambassador to Bishkek, Cengiz Kamil Fırat, and relevant authorities, a fund has been established with the contribution of Turkish businessman from the food, beverage, banking, and construction sectors. The money, which is collected for the purpose of helping those in need, has been delivered to 1,500 people through the Bishkek Municipality.

Ali İflazoğlu, a restaurant owner in Bishkek, opened his kitchen to prepare food to serve to people in need. Speaking to AA, İflazoğlu noted that they welcomed the Turkish embassy’s initiative, and will do their best to help those in need.

Another Turkish businessman, Metin Ata, who runs a hotel in the capital, provided free accommodation for citizens who have housing problems.

"Until now, we have distributed 3,000 aid packages and daily meals to 19,000 people including health workers, security staff at the checkpoints and needy people,” Ata said.

Kyrgyzstan has 506 coronavirus cases with 5 deaths so far.